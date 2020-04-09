Story Behind the Song: Lainey Wilson, ‘Dirty Looks’

Lainey Wilson has been paving a path in country music that's all her own. She calls her sound "bell-bottom country" -- that is, "country with a flair."

The Nashville singer-songwriter's debut EP, 2019's Redneck Hollywood, is a collection of four tracks that draws inspiration from her upbringing in Louisiana, where she learned the value of hard work by helping out on her family's farm. Her messages are pretty universal, but her specific lyrics make it interesting.

The Boot caught up with Wilson at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar, where she shared the story behind the song "Dirty Looks." Read on to learn more, in the artist's own words.

I just got off a radio tour. We did a four-and-a-half-month radio tour; I was visiting four or five stations a day. It was very grueling, but I did it.

And I actually got to hear my song going down the road the other day. They video’d it, and I was also crying. I feel like I’ve been crying a lot here lately, but good tears. It's been great.

I’m from a very blue-collar area: I’m from a town of about 300 people. It’s called Baskin. I’m about 30 miles south of Monroe, [La.]. It’s a very blue-collar, rural area, a farming community.

How I was raised, we were taught the meaning of hard work. That’s kind of where "Dirty Looks" comes from: It just tells the story of a girl and guy going to grab a beer after he’s been busting his tail at work all day long. I feel like it draws a picture of that blue-collar couple that is everywhere.