Laine Hardy tells the story of Charlotte Johnson like she grew up right down the road from his parents' house in Livingston, La. The country up-and-comer chose "Swingin'" by John Anderson as his cover song for a RISERS performance for The Boot's partner site, Taste of Country.

After live, acoustic versions of his own song "Tiny Town" and the Christmas classic "Please Come Home for Christmas," Hardy shows what he can do as bandleader during "Swingin'."

A smokey harmonica opens the cover and fills a few pockets left open by the steady percussionist. Hardy himself takes a guitar solo before holding down the beat for the harp.

It's the kind of performance that leaves you wanting for the end to the pandemic.

Watch Laine Hardy's Live, Acoustic Performance of "Tiny Town":

As a RISER, Hardy is in good company. In the past, the program has spotlighted ACM- and CMA-nominated acts including Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack, Jimmie Allen and Riley Green. The program started in 2017 with artists including Brett Young and Runaway June.

