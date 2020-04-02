Lady Antebellum Push Back Ocean 2020 Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Lady Antebellum are delaying the start of their 2020 Ocean Tour due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The country trio has pushed back their May and June tour dates.

Lady Antebellum were originally scheduled to begin their Ocean Tour on May 21 in Albuquerque, N.M. The trek will now begin on July 2 in Sacramento, Calif., "out of caution for fans, band and crew members, as well as venues nationwide," a press release explains.

More than a dozen shows have been postponed, but a full list of Lady A's rescheduled 2020 tour dates is below. Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new show dates. Fans should contact their point of purchase for other ticket-related inquiries, or visit LadyAntebellum.com for more information.

The 2020 Ocean Tour features Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae as Lady Antebellum's special guests. The trek is named for the trio's most recent album, 2019's Ocean.

Lady Antebellum, 2020 Ocean Tour Rescheduled Dates:

July 2 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

July 3 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

July 5 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

July 7 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

July 9 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 10 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

July 11 -- Prior Lake, Minn. @ Lake Front Music Festival

July 16 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 23 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 24 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 26 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

July 31 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place Amphitheater

Aug. 1 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 7 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 8 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Aug. 21 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 22 -- Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 27 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 3 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center **

Sept. 4 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 5 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 6 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 10 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Bowling Arena

Sept. 11 -- Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Sept. 12 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 18 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion **

Sept. 19 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center **

Sept. 20 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion **

Sept. 26 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

Sept. 27 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre *

Oct. 1 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion *

Oct. 2 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater *

* rescheduled date

** lineup may vary