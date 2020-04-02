Lady Antebellum Push Back Ocean 2020 Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns
Lady Antebellum are delaying the start of their 2020 Ocean Tour due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The country trio has pushed back their May and June tour dates.
Lady Antebellum were originally scheduled to begin their Ocean Tour on May 21 in Albuquerque, N.M. The trek will now begin on July 2 in Sacramento, Calif., "out of caution for fans, band and crew members, as well as venues nationwide," a press release explains.
More than a dozen shows have been postponed, but a full list of Lady A's rescheduled 2020 tour dates is below. Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new show dates. Fans should contact their point of purchase for other ticket-related inquiries, or visit LadyAntebellum.com for more information.
The 2020 Ocean Tour features Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae as Lady Antebellum's special guests. The trek is named for the trio's most recent album, 2019's Ocean.
Lady Antebellum, 2020 Ocean Tour Rescheduled Dates:
July 2 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre *
July 3 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
July 5 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
July 7 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *
July 9 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 10 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
July 11 -- Prior Lake, Minn. @ Lake Front Music Festival
July 16 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 17 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 23 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 24 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 26 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
July 31 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place Amphitheater
Aug. 1 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 7 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 8 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *
Aug. 21 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 22 -- Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 27 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 3 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center **
Sept. 4 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept. 5 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 6 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 10 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Bowling Arena
Sept. 11 -- Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
Sept. 12 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 18 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion **
Sept. 19 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center **
Sept. 20 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion **
Sept. 26 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
Sept. 27 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre *
Oct. 1 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion *
Oct. 2 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater *
* rescheduled date
** lineup may vary
Coronavirus Pandemic: See Which Country Tours Have Been Postponed: