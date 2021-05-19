Lady A are returning to the road in 2021. The award-winning country trio have announced the cities, dates and venues for a 2021 road trek that they are calling the What a Song Can Do Tour.

The trio consisting of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood are set to announce the tour during an appearance on Ellen on Wednesday (May 19), where they will also hand out tickets to some of the shows. Lady A's What a Song Can Do Tour is slated to launch on July 29 with a performance at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., and it runs through Oct. 10, when it wraps in Gilford, N.H.

Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will serve as Lady A's support acts on various dates of the tour. A full list of stops and details is below.

"This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year ... which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called "What A Song Can Do" and it turned into a love letter to our fans,” Charles Kelley says in a press release announcing the tour.

“We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before," he adds. "It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off of Hillary’s. We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like "Champagne Night" and "What If I Never Get Over You" that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments.”

Tickets for Lady A's What a Song Can Do Tour are set to go on sale to the general public at 10AM local time on Friday (May 28) via the group's official website. Citi cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale that is set to commence on Tuesday (May 25) at 12PM local time through Citi Entertainment.

Lady A's 2021 What a Song Can Do Tour Dates:

July 29 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun

July 30 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 31 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 6 -- Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 7 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp

Aug. 8 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 14 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Aug. 15 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 19 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Aug. 21 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre***

Aug. 29 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Sept. 2 -- Newport, Ky. @ Ovation Concert Venue

Sept. 3 -- Highland Park, Ill. @ Ravinia Festival**

Sept. 4 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Amp*

Sept. 5 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE*

Sept. 9 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 -- Norman, Okla. @ Lloyd Noble Center

Sept. 11 -- New Braunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 17 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 -- Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theatre at Virgin Hotels

Sept. 30 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Riverfront Park Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB at Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ AmerisBank Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 -- Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena

Oct. 9 -- Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

Oct. 10 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

* Carly Pearce only

** Niko Moon only

*** Carly Pearce and Niko Moon only

