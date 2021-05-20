For what may be the last time in a string of performances dating back to 2008, Lady A graced the stage of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show on Wednesday (May 19) to perform a song from their upcoming album titled "Like a Lady."

The trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have had a special connection with DeGeneres ever since 2008, when they made their television debut with an appearance on her show. Since that first performance, the now-country superstars have been back to visit DeGeneres many times, performing fan favorites including "American Honey" and "I Run to You." They’ve also spent time with DeGeneres on her show singing her birthday songs and even celebrating Hillary Scott's 2013 pregnancy with a baby shower.

Despite speculation that the end of DeGeneres' wildly popular show comes due to the controversy that surfaced in 2020 over the treatment of her staff, DeGeneres insists that the show has simply reached the end of its lifetime as it’s no longer a challenge to her creatively. In either case, her decision to go off-air will be the end of a long-time televised friendship between DeGeneres and Lady A.

"Like a Lady," co-written by Scott, Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock, is the first single release from Lady A's upcoming studio album, the title of which has not yet been released. It’s a feel-good track that highlights the confidence of being a woman.

“I feel my most confident when I’m not trying too hard,” Scott shared in a press release announcing the new single. "I love getting glammed up and all the fancy clothes, but when I feel the most ‘me,’ it’s a lot more laid back -- and I think that’s a lot of us."

"As we were writing it, I was like, ‘It’s always been my dream to do a song that combines the things I love about Dolly Parton’s "9 to 5" and Shania Twain’s "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" -- two of the most strong, powerful female songs ever," she added. "So it was like, ‘How can we do our version of that?'"

"Like a Lady" is now available wherever you listen to music. Watch Lady A perform the song on Ellen in the clip below.

38 Country Songs Every True Fan Needs to Have Memorized: