Kip Moore and a small group of socially distanced fans will celebrate his new album at the Ryman Auditorium, while others can watch at home. The Feb. 12 show will benefit ACM Lifting Lives.

Tickets for Wild World Deluxe: Live at the Ryman go on sale on Tuesday (Jan. 19) through the historic venue's website. A limited number of in-person tickets will be available, but most fans will watch via livestream. The Ryman has hosted several similar events, including a Scotty McCreery concert in the fall.

The deluxe version of Moore's critically acclaimed 2020 album Wild World will feature four new songs, including "How High," which Moore released on Friday (Jan. 15). "Don't Go Changing," "Midnight Slow Dance" and "Man's Gotta Do" are the other three new tracks on an album that featured 13 songs originally.

Like most artists, Moore's immediate touring plans are on hold due to the pandemic, but he does have a smattering of dates spread across 2021. Thus far, Wild World has only featured one radio single, his Top 40 hit "She's Mine."

Musically, Moore says he's remained very busy during quarantine, writing and recording many songs in anticipation of his next album. It's not clear when or how he'll release music after February, but his Ryman concert promises to be a mix of new songs from Wild World and hits.

