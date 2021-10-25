Kinsey Rose did what she knew best when she went up against R&B/pop singer Gymani on Monday (Oct. 25), during the first night of The Voice Season 21's grueling Knockout Rounds: She sang a country song. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to move her into the live rounds of the TV singing competition.

Rose delivered an impressive version of Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine,” dedicating her performance to her late grandfather, as the tune was one of the last songs he ever saw her sing. She dazzled onlookers in a pink cowgirl hat and matching dress, holding onto her acoustic guitar while belting out the lyrics with her honeyed set of southern vocals.

During her delivery, coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson smiled and swayed back and forth in their red chairs. Blake Shelton also provided facial reactions, making it clear he took an interest in Rose’s country voice.

Although all of the coaches seemed delighted over Rose’s delivery, they were even more impressed with Gymani’s cover of “Pillowtalk” by Zayn. Onstage, the 23-year-old Georgia native, who earned a four-chair turn with her blind audition, wowed the coaches with her compelling display, noticeable stage presence and incredible vocal runs.

Following both performances, Shelton said, “Wow! You guys couldn’t be more different. Kinsey, I don’t know if I’ve ever heard anybody not do the falsetto part in the chorus. You did a full voice, and it was like, ‘Whoa!’ And Gymani, you are so special. You’re an incredible singer and an incredible performer.”

Ariana Grande followed up Shelton's comments by telling the artists that they both have “concise and clear senses of self,” and stating that she’d know who they were if either one of them were singing on the radio. Legend told Rose that she sounds as though she “should be selling records,” before adding that Gymani “lights the stage up.”

“Gymani, I was a little nervous when I saw the song. I was like, 'Where are you going to go to make it not linear?'” Clarkson said. “Then I was like, 'Well, that’s how you do it!' And Kinsey, you took it to a beautiful level and sustained that big huge note. You did such a great job!”

After explaining that she felt like she could relate to both singers, Clarkson chose Gymani to move forward on the show, based on her idea that the hopeful is the better "competitor."

The next episode of The Voice airs on Tuesday (Oct. 26) at 8PM ET on NBC.

