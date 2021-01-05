Kid Rock has donated $100,000 to help small businesses, and he's hoping others with money may do the same. In a tweet, the country music rap-rocker announced he was donating to the Barstool Fund.

The Barstool Fund is a crowdsourcing platform that aims to raise money for small businesses in need. It's set up through the blog Barstool Sports, and according to the donation portal, more than $18 million has been raised and 76 small businesses have been supported since it was started. There's a list of them below the 30-day fundraiser description.

"This is the America I love!" Rock writes. "Put me down for 100K. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out."

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is another big name who has donated, as have Tom Brady and Dana White (per Fox Business). Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy donated $500,000 of his own money to start the fund in mid-December.

Kid Rock is signed to Nashville's Broken Bow Records. He released Sweet Southern Sugar on the label in 2017, but has been quiet since, musically speaking. Recent headlines have surrounded his political leanings or controversies involving his bar in downtown Nashville; he also has property in the area.

In 2020, the artist born Robert Ritchie put a Detroit, Mich., home on the market for $2.2 million.