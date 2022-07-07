Kevin Fowler Visits 10-Year-Old Fan Who Survived Uvalde School Shooting

Singer Kevin Fowler recently made a visit to a special young fan named Mayah Zamora. The 10-year-old is currently hospitalized at University Children's Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, for injuries sustained during the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

Fowler posted about the visit on social media, calling Zamora "the most amazing little girl." As the singer explained, Zamora is a fan of Fowler, and she and her family were planning on seeing him in concert in Texas. That was, however, before she was seriously injured in the shooting from "multiple bullet wounds." Once Zamora began recovering, Fowler received a call from the hospital, and he surprised her on Monday (July 4).

"What an amazing experience it was meeting this sweet little girl," Fowler shared on Facebook after the visit. "She’s way braver than I could ever be. This whole experience really hit home with me. I have three daughters and I can’t imagine one of my babies going through this. Her parents, Christina and Ruben Zamora are absolute angels and by her side nonstop."

Fowler also shared a GoFundMe page where people can donate money toward Zamora's recovery. The account has more than reached its $100,000 goal.

"Prayers for the Zamora family and all of the families affected by this horrible tragedy," Fowler added.

The post also shows a photo of Zamora, who is all smiles, standing up in her hospital room next to Fowler. The 10-year-old is seen decked out one of the singer's hats and face paint. Fowler also shared a sweet video of himself singing to Zamora while she smiled and softly sang along.

The Uvalde school shooting took place on May 24, killing 19 students and two teachers. An additional 17 people, including Zamora, were injured.