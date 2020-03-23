Kenny Rogers’ Public Memorial Will Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

A public memorial for Kenny Rogers will be delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The late country star's family shared the news in a statement following his death on Friday night (March 20) at the age of 81.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda Miller, and their two children, along with three other children from previous marriages. Per Rogers' family's statement, they are currently planning a "small, private service ... out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency," which has led to "social distancing" efforts and has caused some states to enact shelter-in-place-style ordinances to slow the spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 15,291 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 201 deaths as of March 20.

Rogers' family, their statement continues "look[s] forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."

Rogers' death has prompted a number of artists to offer tributes to and remembrances of the star. Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis and many more shared fond memories and expressed sadness over Rogers' passing on social media, while Dolly Parton -- Rogers' dear friend and collaborator -- offered some heartfelt words of remembrance in a video. At the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (March 21), Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart opened the show -- performed in an empty arena in light of coronavirus restrictions -- with a cover of Rogers' "Sweet Music Man."