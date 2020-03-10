A&E will air a two-hour documentary on country music legend Kenny Rogers as part of a series of programs on country icons. The special, a clip of which premiered on Taste of Country, will follow Rogers’ journey from struggling musician to bona fide star with 120 hit singles to his name.

Biography: Kenny Rogers will also feature footage from Rogers’ 2017 farewell concert including performances from Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Dolly Parton and more. The special will air at 9PM ET on April 13 on A&E.

The documentary takes a look at how Rogers became one of the most prolific musicians in music history, releasing hit after hit of now-classic country songs including “The Gambler,” “We’ve Got Tonight” and “Coward of the County.”

“Every time you thought he might be down and out he was the comeback kid,” Parton says in the clip. “I had forgotten myself how many great hit records that Kenny had,” she says.

Parton, who collaborated with Rogers on the hit song “Islands in the Stream,” will be featured in her own documentary, airing at 8PM ET on April 12, also on A&E. The network will also air Willie Nelson: American Outlaw on at 10PM ET, right after the documentary about Parton.

Rogers retired from touring in 2017 after a farewell tour and tribute concert in Nashville. He will turn 82 in August.