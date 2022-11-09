On Tuesday (Nov. 8), as many of country music's biggest stars prepared for Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards, family members announced the death of Alabama co-founding member, vocalist, guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook. The Country Music Hall of Fame member died Monday (Nov. 7) at the age of 73, peacefully surrounded by family members at his home in Destin, Fla.

Cook first began performing with his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, under the name Wild Country somewhere between 1969 and 1972. The trio renamed their band Alabama, added drummer Mark Herndon to the lineup, and signed their first record deal by 1977. During the 1980s, the group took 27 singles to No. 1 on country radio and cemented their place in country music history.

In 2017, Cook revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and stepped away from touring with the band the following year. He had made multiple public appearances with Owen and Gentry in recent months as Alabama celebrated their 50th anniversary as a band.

As news of Cook's death traveled across the country music community, Jason Aldean was among the first major country artists to pay tribute to Cook.

"I got a chance to perform with him multiple times over the years and I will never forget it," he shared.

Take a look at more of the moving tributes country stars are sharing on social media in memory of Jeff Cook.