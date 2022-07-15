Everything You Need to Know About Kelsea Ballerini’s New Album, ‘Subject to Change’

After sharing a few details in a TikTok Q&A, Kelsea Ballerini has officially announced her new album, Subject to Change. The "Dibs" singer shared the news on social media, along with the album cover and a spoken-word video, and has also shared the tracklisting.

"In my younger years, the idea of change scared me," she says in the video. "It had proven to be a faceless force that had patterned my past with uncertainty. Only in the gift of growth have I learned that that stark and constant juxtaposition of life, living happens. That when I unclench my fists, undig my heels, and unravel the architecture built by youth, a true metamorphosis can happen."

"This is a season of becoming, healing, loving, dancing and feeling," Ballerini adds, "And like everything, it is subject to change."

Ballerini's Subject to Change album cover features a blue background with the star in a yellow dress, seemingly spinning. It appears as if she is in the midst of a transformation of sorts — her own metamorphosis.

This will be Ballerini's fourth studio album. She is credited as a co-writer on all 15 tracks, and is the sole writer of track 14 titled "Marilyn." The project was produced by Shane McAnally (who's worked with Kenny Chesney and Kacey Musgraves, among dozens of others) and Julian Bunetta (Harry Styles, Maroon 5). Select tracks were co-produced by Alysa Vanderheym (Lady A, Gone West) and Jesse Frasure (Kane Brown, Little Big Town).

The tracklist includes the previously-released "Heartfirst," for which Ballerini revealed a music video for last week. In celebration of the album's announcement, the Tennessee native gave fans another early track, "Love Is a Cowboy," along with its video, on Friday (July 15). The song is Track 5 on the project.

Subject to Change — the follow-up to Ballerini's two-part self-titled project — is scheduled to arrive on Friday, Sep. 23.

Kelsea Ballerini's Subject to Change Album Tracklist:

1. "Subject to Change"

2. "The Little Things"

3. "I Can't Help Myself"

4. "If You Got Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)"

5. "Love Is a Cowboy"

6. "Muscle Memory"

7. "I Guess They Call It Fallin'"

8. "Weather"

9. "Universe"

10. "Walk in the Park"

11. "Heartfirst"

12. "You're Drunk, Go Home"

13. "Doin' My Best"

14. "Marilyn"

15. "What I Have"