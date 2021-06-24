Kelsea Ballerini Is Releasing a Book of Poetry

Kelsea Ballerini has something completely new in the works. Fans looking to support the “Miss Me More” singer will have to head to the bookstore, rather than streaming platforms, to find it.

Ballerini will release a collection of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, on Nov. 16, via Ballantine, an imprint of Random House. As a singer, she's made a name for herself with a discography that runs from the quirky "I Hate Love Songs" to her newest single, the nostalgic "Half of My Hometown," and it appears that her poetry will be no different: She'll get vulnerable about family dynamics, relationships, body image and confidence, self-love, sexuality and lessons from her youth.

Though some may say songwriting and poetry go hand in hand, Ballerini says this project was a necessary exploration of the latter because of the ways that they are different. "I’ve realized that some feelings can’t be turned into a song,” she says, "so I’ve started writing poems.”

The thing songs and poems have in common for Ballerini, though, is that, despite the medium, she’s able to be true to who she is. "Just like my songs, they talk about what it’s like to be 20-something trying to navigate a wildly beautiful and broken world," she adds.

Feel Your Way Through is now available for pre-order. Ballerini won’t be sitting still as she awaits its release; rather, she's hitting the road with the Jonas Brothers.

