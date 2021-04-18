Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney Join for ‘Half of My Hometown’ at ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney joined their voices to perform their new duet during the 2021 ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday night (April 18). The young country star and the veteran superstar sounded perfectly in tune singing "Half of My Hometown."

The pair sat on stools opposite each other and offered a moving performance from the Opry Stage. Though the performance was subdued, it was perfect for the moment. It's a rare duet in which Chesney takes the harmonies, but he and Ballerini blended perfectly.

Chesney also performed earlier in the evening during an In Memoriam segment.

Ballerini and Chesney pair released their new collaboration in early April. "Half of My Hometown" is the fourth single from Ballerini's Kelsea album, and she co-wrote the track with Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Jimmy Robbins.

The lyrics to "Half of My Hometown" find Ballerini and Chesney longing for the places where they grew up, but also reflecting on those who are caught in the past. Both artists hail from Knoxville, Tenn.

"Half of my hometown's still hangin' around / Still talkin' about that one touchdown / They're still wearin' red and black / Go Bobcats, while the other half / Of my hometown, they all got out / Some went north, some went south / Still lookin' for a feelin' half of us ain't found / So stay or leave / Part of me will always be / Half of my hometown," they sing in the chorus.

Ballerini went into the awards ceremony on Sunday as a nominee in the category of Female Artist of the Year. The 2021 ACM Awards aired live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for the streaming service here.

