Kelsea Ballerini stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 30 to perform her enchanting song "Heartfirst." The feel-good track tells the story of falling in love for the first time, forgoing what your head is telling you and opting to embrace the direction your heart is leading you.

Covered in flowers from neck to toe in a floral romper, Ballerini effortlessly performed the dreamy number, enchanting the audience in front of her.

Early on in the song — watch below — she loses one of her hoop earrings, and missing a beat, she unhooks the other one and tosses it on the floor and carries on.

"Heartfirst" is the first track off of the "Dibs" singer's forthcoming album. The project has not been named nor has a release date been set, but it will be the fifth album in Ballerini's collection.

While filming Kimmel in Los Angeles, the Tennessee native made sure to document her time on the coast with plenty of photos and videos. She also mentioned that she spent some time listening to the final cuts of her upcoming album.

"Drove the PCH and listened to the final mixes of my album today and now i am going to eat copious amounts of sushi and drown in gratitude for this new little chapter we get to share together so soon," Ballerini writes on Instagram next to a series of L.A. content.

In another post, she says, "you could go to la, if you want 75, nothing but clear blue skies." This had a few fans speculating if these were lyrics to a new song in the comments. With a new album on the way, it's a very real possibility.

Ballerini has a few more shows at the end of July and August to wrap up summer. It's safe to say that she will be launching a tour to promote her new album whenever it arrives.