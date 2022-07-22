Kelsea Ballerini Announces 2022 ‘Heartfirst’ Tour

Kelsea Ballerini will celebrate the release of her new Subject to Change album in New York City as she begins her 2022 Heartfirst Tour. On Friday (July 22), the "Heartfirst" singer announced a 10-date headlining tour in major cities across America.

The new tour begins on Sept. 24 at Radio City Music Hall and continues through Oct. 14 in Mashantucket, Ct., with stops in Denver, L.A., Atlanta and Boston along the way. Subject to Change — Ballerini's first studio album since she released Kelsea and Ballerini in 2020 — will be available for fans on Sept. 23.

Aside from three dates in late July and early August, the dates on the Heartfirst Tour are Ballerini's only scheduled dates for 2022. Her new album promises 17 songs and a nod to the women of '90s country. "Love Is a Cowboy" is the only other song from the album she's shared with fans ahead of its release.

Tickets for Kelsea Ballerini's Heartfirst Tour go on sale to the general public on July 29 at 10AM local time. Purchase Kelsea Ballerini tickets here.

Kelsea Ballerini's 2022 Heartfirst Tour Dates:

Sept. 24 — New York City @ Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Sept. 28 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 1 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre

Oct. 3 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Oct. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Oct. 14 — Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premiere Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino