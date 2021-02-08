Kelly Clarkson is getting more aggressive in trying to sell her spectacular estate outside of Nashville. The pop superstar, TV personality and occasional country singer has re-listed her Tennessee mansion, and this time around, she's asking a mere $6.95 million for the staggering residence.

That's a nearly $2 million discount from the $8.75 million Clarkson asked when she and her now-estranged husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, first listed the jaw-dropping estate for sale in 2017. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, and she recently listed her mansion in California for sale for just under $9 million after moving into another home amid their divorce.

Clarkson's seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,121-square-foot Music City mansion boasts an elaborate two-story entryway with sweeping double staircases, formal living and dining areas, a wet bar next to the pool table and more upper-end amenities. The property features a basement with custom horse bar stools, a theater and four built-in bunk beds.

Situated between the lakefront and a wooded cul-de-sac in the affluent Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, Tenn., the exterior of the four-acre estate also includes a sand volleyball court, a circular driveway with an imposing water fountain, and a park-like backyard featuring brick tree-lined paths and a children's playland.

According to online listings, the new price breaks down to $345 per square foot and a monthly payment of $27,808. Jack Miller with Park Realty holds the listing on Clarkson's Nashville home; for further information, consult the official listing.