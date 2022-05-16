Kelly Clarkson covered Kelsea Ballerini’s No. 1 hit “Peter Pan” on a recent episode of her eponymous talk show.

Clarkson’s rendition is a stripped-down take on Ballerini’s song. Instead of soaring mid-tempo production like the original, the television host and award-winning singer opted for only a piano, played by her music director, Jason Halbert.

“You’re always gonna fly away, just because you know you can / You're never gonna learn there's no such place as a Neverland / You don't understand / You'll never grow up / You're never gonna be a man / Peter Pan,” Clarkson emotes with an almost-palpable ache in her stunning vocals.

The stage of this Kellyoke performance was dimly lit, creating an apt atmosphere for this heartbreaking and delicate delivery.

“Peter Pan” was featured on Ballerini’s 2015 debut album, The First Time. The 12-song collection spawned the hits “Dibs," “Yeah Boy,” and “Love Me Like You Mean It,” her first-ever single on country radio.

“Peter Pan” became Ballerini’s third consecutive No. 1 single in 2016. The history-making achievement marked the first time a female country artist had notched three chart-toppers from her debut album.

Fans are no stranger to Clarkson’s love for country music. Apart from having country artists as guests on her talk show, Clarkson has performed numerous country songs in her song-covering segment, Kellyoke. They include Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” Reba McEntire’s “Why Haven’t I Heard From You” and Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight.”

In 2021, The Kelly Clarkson Show won the Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Talk Show.

Country Music's 30 Most Powerful Women Ever: