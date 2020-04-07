Kelly Clarkson is taking advantage of the outdoors as she continues to self-isolate with her family amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And what better place to do that than at her sprawling ranch in rural Montana?

In a special segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 37-year-old The Voice coach takes fans on a virtual tour of her rustic property, where she and her husband Brandon Blackstock and their two kids, 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 3-year-old son Remington, have been social distancing to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.

"Brandon and I love wide open spaces and coming to the ranch," a makeup free Clarkson explains in the video of the rugged abode that she and Blackstock purchased over a year and a half ago. "Both of us grew up in the countryside, one, and two, we literally work almost seven days a week, if not seven days a week. So when we have time off, we really like to check out.

"It's nice to get into nature," she continues. “As a society, we don't do it enough. We're always working constantly, so it's nice to come out here and sit by the stream and hear the water flowing and be around all the trees. I just love the sound of just nature and not cars and people on top of each other."

The stunning stretch of land, which Clarkson calls "Vintage Valley," houses plenty of cattle and horses that roam freely within fenced-in pastures. A beautiful log cabin also sits on the property that's currently covered in snow and surrounded by tall majestic trees and beautiful snow-capped mountains.

"We actually get to hang out here when this is going on, so it's kind of cool to see our ranch in the wintertime," Clarkson, who shot part of the video in selfie mode, points out after telling fans she and her family were getting ready to make s'mores by the fire.

"This is something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids," Clarkson says before the end of the video. "This is what we would call home."

The Kelly Clarkson Show was forced to shut down production in March around the same time other shows began filming without live audiences due to COVID-19. The daytime talk show officially returned to the air on Monday (April 6), and will continue with all-new episodes each week from Clarkson's ranch in Montana.