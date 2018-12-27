Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Reba McEntire With ‘Fancy’ at Kennedy Center Honors

Kelly Clarkson was among the artists to pay tribute to Reba McEntire during the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, where McEntire received an award for her artistry and numerous achievements over the course of her career. Press play above to watch Clarkson's full performance of McEntire's 1990 hit, "Fancy."

Introduced by radio personality Bobby Bones, Clarkson prefaced her performance by sharing with the audience a bit about how much McEntire means to her, both personally and as an artist and mentor. "I've been a fan of Reba's since I was a little girl. Her voice has always felt nostalgic for me, even as an adult. There's something about her tone and her storytelling that just feels like home," Clarkson began.

However, the story between the two artists doesn't stop at professional admiration: Clarkson went on to become McEntire's daughter-in-law. "Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn't always pan out how you hope," Clarkson went on to say, "but meeting Reba, being friends with her and eventually becoming family has been one of the highlights of my life, truly."

Both Clarkson and McEntire, who watched from the audience, grew misty-eyed as Clarkson concluded her speech and launched into a fiery, soulful rendition of the country legend's iconic hit. Clarkson wore a red dress onstage, hearkening back to a dress McEntire famously wore during her performance at the 1993 CMA Awards that gained notoriety for its plunging neckline and became one of the most talked-about moments in CMA history.

Clarkson's performance garnered a standing ovation from the crowd, and most importantly, from McEntire herself, who applauded Clarkson with tears shining in her eyes. "I hope I did it justice," Clarkson concluded breathlessly.

The 2018 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony took place on Dec. 2, 2018 at the Kennedy Center Opera House, where it was recorded for television broadcast. The two-hour special aired on Dec. 26 on CBS.