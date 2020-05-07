Kelly Clarkson is selling her spectacular home in California, and it could be yours — if you've got just under $10 million to spend, that is.

The pop superstar, sometimes country singer and television personality has listed her home in Encino, Calif., for $9,995,000. According to the listing from Compass Real Estate, the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom house also features two half-baths, for a total of 9,839 square feet. Zillow reports that monthly payments would break down into $49,009.

Clarkson and her husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, purchased the house for $8.5 million in 2018, the year it was built, so they'd be making a tidy profit after living there for just under two years if they receive a full-price offer.

The home's top-shelf amenities include 100-year-old vintage reclaimed wood, handmade sliding barn pocket doors and custom blended brick flooring. The master suite features high ceilings, a private patio and fireplace, a sitting area and enormous walk-in closets.

Pictures of the property show high ceilings and wooden beams throughout the lavish home, along with custom light fixtures and wide plank flooring of white oak. The property also features a chef’s gourmet kitchen, three leather finish stone islands with marble pulls, handcrafted concrete sinks and more. The main house also boasts a home theater, a gym, a spa, a three-car garage, a video and game room and a temperature controlled wine cellar.

The house sits on just over half an acre of prime real estate in the San Fernando Valley, and the grounds include an outdoor lounge, swimming pool, multiple fire features and a separate two-story guest house. Keep reading for a peek inside:

Clarkson also listed her 20,000-square-foot mansion outside of Nashville for $8.75 million several years ago, and has since reduced the asking price to $7,499,000. She also owns a sprawling ranch in Montana, where she's been continuing to host her talk show while in isolation with her family.