Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood and More to Appear at 2019 ACM Honors

Some of the acts mentioned will present during the awards ceremony, while others will perform. The Academy of Country Music has not revealed the details of the lineup. More as-yet-unannounced artists will also join the festivities, to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Each year, the ACM Honors showcases the recipients of special and off-camera honorees whose awards are not televised during the ACM Awards show. At the 2019 ceremony, the event will return to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. for a 10th consecutive year.

Special award recipients at the 2019 ACM Honors include Miranda Lambert (who will receive the Gene Weed Milestone Award), Brooks & Dunn and Martina McBride (both receiving the ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award) Billy Joe Shaver, Rodney Crowell and Kye Fleming (ACM Poets Award), Kacey Musgraves (ACM Jim Reeves International Award) and Gayle Holcomb (ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award). During the event, Shane McAnally will also receive the Songwriter of the Year Award, and the film A Star is Born will receive the Tex Ritter Film Award.