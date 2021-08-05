Keith Urban, Jamey Johnson and more artists have been added to the 2021 ACM Honors performance lineup. The show, hosted by Carly Pearce, now includes more than a dozen acts, who will help honor the night's award recipients.

In addition to Urban, Johnson and Pearce — who was added to the night's performers lineup on Thursday (Aug. 5) — the 2021 ACM Honors will feature performances from 2021 ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award winner Toby Keith, rising artist Sam Williams and songwriters Jessie Jo Dillon, Nicolle Galyon Jordan Reynolds and Laura Veltz. Previously announced performers include Ashley McBryde, Lee Ann Womack, Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, Hardy, Chris Janson, Lady A and RaeLynn.

The 2021 ACM Honors will recognize Keith, Loretta Lynn, Dan + Shay and more country stars for special achievements within the industry; 2020 and 2021 studio recording award winners and 2020 industry award winners are also honored at the event. Presenters for the evening include Chris Janson, Trace Adkins and Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern.

The 2021 ACM Honors are set for Aug. 25 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The show will be livestreamed on the Circle Network's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages; the TV network will also air a special featuring footage from the event at a to-be-announced date.

Fans interested in attending the 2021 ACM Honors can now purchase both general admission and VIP packages. Visit ACMCountry.com for more information.

Ahead of the 2021 ACM Honors, the Academy of Country Music will host its annual Party for a Cause at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Aug. 24. The event — which benefits Lifting Lives, the ACM's charitable arm, and usually precedes the ACM Awards — will feature performances from Trisha Yearwood, Mickey Guyton and more.