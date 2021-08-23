Alan Jackson, Brittney Spencer and two additional artists have been added to the 2021 ACM Honors performance lineup. The show is set for Wednesday (Aug. 25) at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

In addition to Jackson and Spencer, Trace Adkins — who had already been announced as a 2021 ACM Honors presenter — and Ronnie Dunn have joined the awards show's performance lineup. They complete a list of performers that already includes Carly Pearce — also the show's host — Keith Urban, Sam Williams, Jessie Jo Dillon, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Laura Veltz, Ashley McBryde, Lee Ann Womack, Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, Hardy, Chris Janson, Lady A and RaeLynn.

Jamey Johnson and 2021 ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award winner Toby Keith were previously announced as performers but are no longer in the lineup.

The 2021 ACM Honors will recognize Keith, Loretta Lynn, Dan + Shay and more country stars for special achievements within the industry; 2020 and 2021 studio recording award winners and 2020 industry award winners are also honored at the event. In addition to Adkins, presenters for the evening include Janson and Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern.

The 2021 ACM Honors will be livestreamed on the Circle Network's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. The TV network will also air a special featuring footage from the event on Nov. 23.

Ahead of the 2021 ACM Honors, the Academy of Country Music will host its annual Party for a Cause at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday (Aug. 24). The event — which benefits Lifting Lives, the ACM's charitable arm, and usually precedes the ACM Awards — will feature performances from Trisha Yearwood, Mickey Guyton and more.