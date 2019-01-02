Watch Keith Urban Honor the Artists Who Died in 2018 With New Year’s Eve Medley

Keith Urban helped Nashville ring in the new year for the third consecutive year, and in what is becoming an annual tradition for the country superstar, he took time out of his set to share a medley of songs released by iconic artists who died over the course of 2018. In earlier years, Urban has paid a similar New Year's Eve tribute in honor of the musicians who died in both 2017 and 2016.

"For the last few years I've been playing New Year's Eve, I've taken the opportunity to put together a medley of some of the people we've lost across the year, and I've done it again this year," Urban explained at the top of his performance, before launching into a medley that consisted of "Zombie" (in tribute to Dolores O'Riordan of the Cranberries), "Respect" (in tribute to Aretha Franklin), "Rolling in My Sweet Baby's Arms" (in tribute to Roy Clark), "Wake Me Up" (in tribute to Avicii) and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" (in tribute to guitarist Ed King).

For the "Sweet Home Alabama" portion of the tribute, Urban invited rock guitar legend Peter Frampton -- who was on the evening's bill of performers with a set of his own to celebrate the New Year -- to the stage.

Urban headlined Nashville's 2019 New Year's Eve festivities for the third year in a row. Joining Urban and Frampton on the bill were rock-pop band Judah & the Lion, Caitlyn Smith and the Fisk Jubilee Singers, among others. The event was free and open to the public, and took place on Dec. 31 at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.