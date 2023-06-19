Keith Urban Shares What He Loves Most About Las Vegas Amid Residency

Over the years, Keith Urban has gotten to know the crowds of Las Vegas pretty well. He's mounted not one but two residencies in the city — one from 2019-2022, and a second, all-new show that began this March. But the singer says that his favorite part about playing Vegas isn't exclusive to his residency show.

"We've played Vegas, really, since the beginning of my career, playing at one of the little bars at the Hilton Hotel back in the '90s," Urban explained to press backstage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium before his CMA Fest set earlier this month.

"We always got a lot of locals coming to see us play," he continues. "And that's exactly the same now, with a lot of the shows we do there. Which is an amazing feeling, because in a town so tourist-driven, to see a good chunk of locals coming is incredible."

When he's in town for extended stays during his residency, Urban likes to live a bit like a local himself. He soaks up the sights of the downtown strip, but he also explores less touristy parts of the area, too.

"I am fortunate to be able to stay close to Vegas, but not right on the strip," the singer goes on to say. "With that, I've seen a lot of things outside of Vegas as well. There's just so much to do, in and around all of the greater Las Vegas area."

Urban's latest Vegas show, called Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency, takes place at the city's Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The singer is currently in the middle of a string of June dates, and after wrapping this leg of the residency on July 1, he'll return to Vegas for more shows in November. Tickets are available now.