Keith Urban shared some throwback photos with his fans on Sunday (April 26), including a long-haired pic from his first trip to Nashville that will have them in shock.

Urban recently released a new song titled "Polaroid," from his upcoming album that's due later in 2020, and he promoted the song with a post to social media in which he shared a series of images from his past. He included an adorable picture of himself as a young boy with his guitar, another with his first guitar teacher, and a shot of the singer with his dad, whose influence played a principal role in his career choice. There are also shots of him during an awards show and another of him with his wife, Nicole Kidman.

But the most eye-catching of the photos is one Urban posted that was taken during his first trip to Nashville, featuring the then-aspiring country star with no shirt, wearing a wildly-printed vest that's open most of the way down to his navel and a necklace. He's sporting a waterfall of long hair that makes him look like a lost third member of Nelson in the photo, which he humorously captions, "First trip to Nashville ... I have no idea why I couldn't get signed ... ?!!!!"

Urban says he connected with the lyrics to "Polaroid" the first time he heard them because they related to his own life: “I used to have this house that I lived in with a few guys in my band and at some point, someone gave us this Polaroid camera," he recalls in a press release.

"We used it to take pictures of everybody and everything — crazy stuff that happened," the singer adds. "We had all of them posted on a big board, and I so clearly saw that the minute I heard the song.”