Kane Brown is joining an all-genre lineup for the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest early next year.

The country star will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11 — the last day in the three-day event — on a bill topped by pop rock act Imagine Dragons.

Taking place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., the Super Bowl Music Fest will feature three days of performances from entertainment A-Listers leading up to the big game. On Thursday, Feb. 9, rock trio Paramore will headline, with a yet-to-be-announced opening act; The headliner on Friday, Feb. 10 is the Dave Matthews Band, with an opening DJ set from Anderson .Paak, who's going under the moniker DJ Pee .Wee for the occasion.

Brown's enthusiasm for sports is well-documented. As a college football fan, he supports the Georgia Bulldogs, and his 2021 Blessed & Free Tour highlighted his love of basketball: The first-of-its-kind trek for a country artist made stops at all 29 NBA arenas across the U.S.

So far, Brown is the only country artist on the Super Bowl Music Fest bill. However, the event — now in its fourth year — has historically delivered some appearances from surprise guests, so it's possible he might not be the only performer from the format to make an appearance onstage. A press release announcing the lineup hints at some "surprise appearances by celebrities and athletes" in the works.

Tickets to the Super Bowl Music Fest go on sale on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10AM local time. Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday, Feb. 12. For ticketing information to the big game, go here.

