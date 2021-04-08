Kane Brown Announces Nationwide 2021-2022 Blessed & Free Tour Dates
Kane Brown just announced plans for a one-of-a-kind 2021-2022 fall and winter tour. The Blessed & Free Tour will begin Oct. 1 in California and touch both coasts, with a focus on NBA stadiums.
The 35 dates include 29 shows at NBA arenas, making Brown the first country artist to play every professional basketball venue in America on a single tour. Jordan Davis and Restless Road will join him for shows through Dec. 4; Chase Rice will replace Davis for shows beginning in January. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on April 16.
See all 35 tour dates below. Brown — an avid basketball fan — hinted at the nature of his tour during the NBA All Star Game weekend in February.
This new batch of Brown tour dates begin after he's finished most of the rescheduled dates from his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour. That run begins on Sept. 2 in South Carolina and continues through the month, with two additional dates in Florida in November. Add in a few fair and festival dates, and the "Worship You" singer has more than 40 dates on his calendar for 2021, most of them coming this fall.
News of Brown's new tour comes on the heels of Eric Church's announcement of his 55-date Gather Again Tour, which is set to begin in September. He, too, will focus on arenas, telling Taste of Country Nights he was involved in intense and detailed planning with local municipalities to ensure fan safety and that he recognizes some venues may require masks.
Kane Brown's 2021-2022 Blessed & Free Tour Dates:
Oct. 1 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
Oct. 8 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Oct. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
Oct. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 14 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oct. 15 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Oct. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Oct. 17 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines
Oct. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Oct. 23 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Oct. 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 4 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Nov. 5 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Nov. 6 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Nov. 19 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 20 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Dec. 2 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Dec. 3 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Dec. 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 6 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Jan. 7 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Jan. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Jan. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Jan. 15 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 20 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Jan. 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Jan. 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Jan 27 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Jan. 28 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Jan. 30 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Feb. 3 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Phoenix Suns Arena
Feb. 4 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
