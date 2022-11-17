Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’

Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17).

Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of his late father, Daniel Rice), the songs on this third album on Broken Bow Records (sixth total) tell his story in a way he couldn't previously.

"Losing my dad was huge for me when I was 22," Rice told Taste of Country last month. "That was right before I moved to Nashville, so that messed me up more than I gave credit for."

And then for the first time in my life I wasn’t playing a sport that required me to be the best athlete I could be, so I was coming off of losing the most influential person in my life and all of a sudden walking into a party town. That’s a very dangerous thing and I had no idea how much it’s going to screw me up. And I went down that road. I went down it hauling ass, foot on the pedal, like alright I don’t give a shit about anything. And that lasted until just a few years ago.

Songs from the new project explore that journey in ways he's shown himself to be capable of on past albums, if only in small doses ("Jack Daniels and Jesus," for example). “Anything that I would put with my dad on it, there’s nothing I would put out that wouldn’t honor him and he would be proud of," he adds ahead of the album announcement.

When Is Chase Rice's New Album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell Out?

The title of Rice's new album refers to two songs on the project, "I Hate Cowboys" and "All Dogs Go to Hell." The titles of both — Rice acknowledges — are provocative, but neither are what they seem to be on the surface. Like so much of this album, both are acoustic heartbreakers that contrast hits like "Ready Set Roll," "Eyes on You" and "Lonely If You Are."

That's the point, he says. When he took the stage ahead of Jason Aldean last month in Nashville, Rice reimagined some of his hits, as well as "Cruise," a song he helped write for Florida Georgia Line. While still a high-energy show, his lyrics were deeper and his performance more meaningful.

That's the tenor of the new album, as well. The 13 songs are sharply introspective, inspired by time off during the pandemic and the realization that he needed to pump the brakes on his hard-partying lifestyle. He quit drinking all together for 75 days, which reframed his relationship with alcohol.

"It made me realize how f---ed up I was getting every single night," he shared in that October interview. "I was passing out in hot tubs. I should have died. There’s no way I should still be here. I was getting messed up every single night. I just thank God that I didn’t die one of those nights."

"Bench Seat" might be the most devastating song on Rice's new album. Expect a moving music video for it in the coming months. "That's a true story of one of my best friends, and now it's kind of coming true with me and my dog, Jack," he shares.

Look for I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell to be available at all digital streaming providers and stores on Feb. 10, 2023. Oscar Charles produced the album.

Chase Rice's I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell Tracklist:

1. "Walk That Easy" (Chase Rice, William Reames, Barton Davies, Jonathan Sherwood, Oscar Charles)

2. "All Dogs Go to Hell" (Rice, Joshua Miller, John Byron)

3. "Way Down Yonder" (Rice, Hunter Phelps, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Corey Crowder)

4. "Key West & Colorado" (Rice, Brian Kelley, Crowder, Pendergrass, Byron, Phelps)

5. "Bench Seat" (Rice)

6. "Life Part of Livin'" (Rice)

7. "Bad Day to Be a Cold Beer" (Rice, Pendergrass, Byron, Justin Thomas)

8. "Oklahoma" (Feat. Read Southall Band) (Rice, Reames, Davies, Sherwood, Charles, Read Southall)

9. "I Walk Alone" (Rice, Jaxon Free, Josh Hoge)

10. "Sorry Momma" (Rice, Phelps, Ben Johnson)

11. "If I Were Rock & Roll" (Rice)

12. "Goodnight Nancy" (Feat. Boy Named Banjo)

13. "I Hate Cowboys" (Rice, Charles, Davies, Reames, Sherwood)