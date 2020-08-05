If 2020 had gone as it was supposed to, Kane Brown and the men of Restless Road would be out on tour together alongside Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane as part of Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful Tour. And while the trek isn't able to happen due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Brown and Restless Road still have found a way to play music together.

A new performance of "Take Me Home," Restless Road's debut single, finds Brown joining the rising country band. The single originally dropped in May.

"Take Me Home" samples John Denver's classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads." Its title and chorus are pulled from the 1971 hit, with a couple of lines rewritten to reflect the rest of Restless Road's lyrics.

Brown and Restless Road, who formed during Season 3 of The X Factor in 2013, are longtime friends. Brown also happens to be their boss now: They're signed to his record label imprint.

“Me and Restless Road go back six years,” says Brown. “We’ve just started, you know, really, really, really to become friends recently because we’re actually working together for good now ... I feel like a dad just to see everything they are doing, and I feel like they have a long career ahead of them."

When Brown isn’t playing the dad role for Restless Road, he’s doting on his daughter Kingsley.

