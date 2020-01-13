When you mix the high energy of Kane Brown with the romantic genius of John Legend, you're going to get something good. According to a tweet from the country star, the pair have a collaboration coming -- and, yeah, it's good.

Brown teased his and Legend's collaboration on Twitter on Friday (Jan. 10), saying, "I got to work with John Legend and it was awesome! Here’s the song we got." The accompanying video shows Brown singing along with a recording of the track that the pair worked on together.

Although neither Brown nor Legend has shared the title of their song, Brown's Twitter video shows that the track is more than likely about not just issuing an apology but following through with meaningful action: "I won't say I'm sorry over and over / Can't just say I'm sorry, I've got to show you / I won't do it again / I'll prove my love is true / I hope the last time I said sorry is the last time I'll say sorry to you," Brown sings.

Brown and Legend's collaboration isn't Brown's first time teaming up with another musician. He's worked with fellow country artists including Lauren Alaina, and stepped out of the genre with acts such as Marshmello, Khalid and Camila Cabello.

In February, Brown will kick off his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour in Dublin, Ireland. He'll stay overseas for about a week, until Feb. 8, and then head back to the United States to start his North American run on Feb. 29 in Atlantic City, N.J. Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will be joining Brown on the trek.

Kane Brown's New Truck Is Somethin' Else!