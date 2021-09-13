Kacey Musgraves made her MTV Video Music Awards debut on Sunday night (Sept. 12), sharing the title track of her just-released new album, Star-Crossed. It was her first-ever live performance of the song.

Taking the stage at Brooklyn, N.Y.'s Barclays Center, Musgraves "set the scene" with dim stage lighting and a load of burning pillar and taper candles as she began the song with only a guitarist in sight. As she moved around the stage, cameras revealed neon hearts with swords through them, as well as a larger band.

Musgraves' stage proved to be more intricate, too, as she continued the song. When she got to the first "star-crossed," a giant heart erupted behind her in flames. The stage continued to fill with fire as she worked through the song.

"Star-Crossed" leads Musgraves' new album, the fourth of her career, which arrived on Friday (Sept. 10). She co-wrote the song with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, who co-produced Star-Crossed after working with Musgraves on her Grammy-winning 2018 album Golden Hour.

As a whole, Star-Crossed was inspired by Musgraves' exploration of the centuries-old art form of tragedy in the wake of her divorce from fellow artist Ruston Kelly. An accompanying film, titled Star-Crossed: The Film, is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Come January, Musgraves will tour in support of Star-Crossed. Her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour is currently set to begin on Jan. 19 and includes 15 stops.

