Kacey Musgraves is leaning into the art form of tragedy with her new album, Star-Crossed. When announcing the details of the record on Monday (Aug. 23), Musgraves also announced that she'll be releasing a film of the same name.

Both the album Star-Crossed and Star-Crossed: The Film are due out on Sept. 10. The title track — which Musgraves teased on Saturday (Aug. 21) and which opens the album — is available now, as is a trailer for the film, which stars Musgraves and was directed by Bardia Zeinali.

Musgraves and company filmed the 50-minute film in Los Angeles, Calif., across 10 days. Eagle-eyed viewers will spot cameos from actors Eugene Levy and Victoria Pedretti, singer and songwriter Princess Nokia, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Symone and comedian Megan Stalter. Readers can watch the film's trailer below:

Musgraves co-wrote "Star-Crossed" with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the co-producers of her Grammy-winning 2018 album Golden Hour. Tashian and Fitchuk are behind Star-Crossed, too: Musgraves recorded the project with them in Nashville earlier in 2021, in just under three weeks, a press release reports.

Star-Crossed is Musgraves' fourth studio album, and her first since Golden Hour. In the lead-up to the album, she's discussed how she explored the centuries-old art form of tragedy and was inspired to craft her album as one in the wake of her divorce from fellow artist Ruston Kelly. Previously, Musgraves teased two of the album's 15 songs: "Camera Roll" and "Angel."

"One thing that's interesting to me is — what comes after golden hour? Nighttime. And so, like, I'm in a nighttime period," Musgraves said previously. "What's cool about that is there will be light again."

Star-Crossed is available to pre-order now. The accompanying film will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Courtesy of BT PR

Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed Tracklist:

1. "Star-Crossed"

2. "Good Wife"

3. "Cherry Blossom"

4. "Simple Times"

5. "If This Was a Movie ..."

6. "Justified"

7. "Angel"

8. "Breadwinner"

9. "Camera Roll"

10. "Easier Said"

11. "Hookup Scene"

12. "Keep Lookin’ Up"

13. "What Doesn’t Kill Me"

14. "There Is a Light"

15. "Gracias a la Vida"

