Kacey Musgraves's Philadelphia stop of her 2022 Starcrossed: Unveiled Tour is Wednesday night (Jan. 26), but the singer came to town a little early. On Monday (Jan. 24), she surprised a piano bar full of people with an impromptu performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."

The venue, Tavern on Camac, is Philadelphia's longest-running gay bar. Footage of Musgraves' surprise performance was posted this week by an Instagram account called Gayborhood Famous.

In the clip, Musgraves and her pals sing along to the song together, backed by a piano. Behind them, the wall is decorated with red, hanging hearts for Valentine's Day — a fitting counterpart to the heart-themed stage design of parts of Musgraves' Starcrossed: Unveiled Tour.

After she plays Philly on Wednesday night, Musgraves will head out for the remaining dates on her tour, with upcoming stops in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta and even a show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Musgraves' latest album, Star-Crossed, arrived in September 2021. Her fourth studio album to date, the project explores the art form of tragedy, inspired in part by the singer's divorce from fellow artist Ruston Kelly. It includes songs like "Justified" and "Breadwinner," with a sonic style that — like on her previous album, Golden Hour — borrows heavily from pop influences, as well as Musgraves' country foundation.