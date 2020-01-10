Hear Jordan Davis Cover Jo Dee Messina’s ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’

Jordan Davis adds his own spin to Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California” for the latest Amazon Original cover by a country artist. Press play below to listen to the singer's breezy take on the classic.

“I’ve loved ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ since I was a kid,” shares Davis in a press release. “Songwriters Mark D. Sanders and Tim Nichols wrote a country hit that still stands today and Jo Dee’s vocals just make it soar. I wanted to throw a different spin on the tempo and production of the song as I think there are so many interpretations when you have lyrics and music this strong. It was fun to take it on. Hope y’all enjoy!”

Davis takes the well-aged -- yet time-stamped -- vibe of ‘90s country’s other “Here’s a Quarter” proposition and gives it a modern face-lift, without alienating fans of the original.

The cover comes from an artist known for valuing songwriting greats. Davis cites John Prine, Jim Croce and Bob McDill as favorites, and his own uncle, Stan Paul Davis, was a working Nashville songwriter who penned hits for the likes of Tracy Lawrence. Still, Davis has never shied away from giving country music a modern update.

Davis’ debut album, Home State, features the certified platinum hits “Singles You Up” and “Take It from Me” as well as current impact track “Cool Anymore,” a cross-genre collaboration with Julia Michaels. He hits the road soon for the Trouble Town Tour, featuring The Boot Artists to Watch Kassi Ashton and Hailey Whitters as opening acts.