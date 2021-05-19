The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road in 2021, and they are bringing along a very special guest. Kelsea Ballerini is set to support the sibling trio on their newly announced 2021 tour dates.

The trio consisting of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are set to embark on their Remember This Tour beginning on Aug. 20 at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nev. The tour is slated to run until Oct. 27, when it wraps in Los Angeles, Calif. with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Ballerini will support the Jonas Brothers on most of the dates, according to Rolling Stone.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!” the Jonas Brothers say in a press release announcing the tour. “If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends, and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!”

Tickets go on sale on May 27 at 10AM local time via the Jonas Brothers’ website. Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets beginning on May 24 at 10AM local time and running through May 26 at 10PM local time.

The Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour takes its title from their upcoming single, which will air as part of NBC’s promotional campaign for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The song will premiere on the first night of the U.S. Track and Field Trials on June 18.

The Jonas Brothers' 2021 Remember This Tour Dates:

Aug. 20-21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

Aug. 25 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Aug. 28 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

Aug. 30 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 3 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Sept. 9 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 11 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino*

Sept. 12 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 16-17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ venue TBD

Sept. 18 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Music Midtown*

Sept. 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 24 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 25 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Sept. 28 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 29 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct. 1 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Oct. 2 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Oct. 5 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 6 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 7 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Oct. 9 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 10 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 12 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 13 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 15 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place Amp

Oct. 16 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 23 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

*without Kelsea Ballerini

