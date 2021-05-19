Kelsea Ballerini Touring With the Jonas Brothers in 2021
The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road in 2021, and they are bringing along a very special guest. Kelsea Ballerini is set to support the sibling trio on their newly announced 2021 tour dates.
The trio consisting of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are set to embark on their Remember This Tour beginning on Aug. 20 at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nev. The tour is slated to run until Oct. 27, when it wraps in Los Angeles, Calif. with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Ballerini will support the Jonas Brothers on most of the dates, according to Rolling Stone.
“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!” the Jonas Brothers say in a press release announcing the tour. “If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends, and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!”
Tickets go on sale on May 27 at 10AM local time via the Jonas Brothers’ website. Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets beginning on May 24 at 10AM local time and running through May 26 at 10PM local time.
The Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour takes its title from their upcoming single, which will air as part of NBC’s promotional campaign for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The song will premiere on the first night of the U.S. Track and Field Trials on June 18.
The Jonas Brothers' 2021 Remember This Tour Dates:
Aug. 20-21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
Aug. 25 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Aug. 28 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre*
Aug. 30 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 3 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
Sept. 9 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 11 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino*
Sept. 12 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 16-17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ venue TBD
Sept. 18 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Music Midtown*
Sept. 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 24 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 25 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
Sept. 28 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 29 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Oct. 1 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Oct. 2 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Oct. 5 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 6 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Oct. 7 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Oct. 9 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Oct. 10 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 12 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 13 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 15 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place Amp
Oct. 16 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 19 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct. 23 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
*without Kelsea Ballerini
