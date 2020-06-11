Hear John Prine’s Final Song, ‘I Remember Everything’

Just over two months after his death from the novel coronavirus, John Prine's family has released his final song. "I Remember Everything" is a quintessential Prine love song: simple, yet full of emotion and a few unique details.

Prine accompanies himself on acoustic guitar for "I Remember Everything," which he co-wrote with Pat McLaughlin, his longtime musical collaborator. Dave Cobb produced the track.

"I remember everything / Things I can’t forget," Prine sings in each chorus, admitting at the end to a lost love, "How I miss you in the morning light / Like roses miss the dew." In a verse, he admits he's "got no future in my happiness / Though regrets are very few / Sometimes a little tenderness / Was the best that I could do."

"I Remember Everything" is part of a batch of new, unreleased music that the folk icon's wife Fiona recently revealed he was working on before his death on April 7, at the age of 73. More never-before-heard tracks will be released in the future, she shared on Wednesday (June 10).

"John left me a lot — a lot of memories, music, cars," Fiona Prine says.

The release of "I Remember Everything" followed Thursday's (June 11) Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine, an online tribute concert featuring Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves and many more celebrating their friend and musical hero's life and work.

In addition to his wife, Prine is survived by three sons, Jody, Jack and Tommy, and grandchildren, along with a legion of adoring fans and beloved friends. Numerous artists paid tribute to him in their own ways following his death, and while the family was unable to have a traditional memorial service or funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have found small ways to honor his memory.

"It came as the biggest surprise when I learned about how deep and yet uncomplicated John's faith was in God and the afterlife," Fiona Prine shares. "[H]e really did believe with no doubt that he would die and he would be in Heaven."