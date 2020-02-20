John Prine Cancels Winter 2020 Concerts Due to Unexpected Surgery

An old injury and necessary surgery are keeping John Prine off the road until late April. The iconic singer-songwriter announced on Tuesday (Feb. 18) that he is canceling some upcoming shows in Europe, Hawaii and Australia.

According to a Facebook post on Prine’s official page, “[b]eing on the road has aggravated a hip injury” that Prine previously suffered, necessitating that he return to the United States and have surgery." Prine was spending February in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. He also had two shows in Hawaii scheduled for late March and three shows in Australia on the calendar for mid-April.

“John and all of us truly regret the disappointment and inconvenience this has caused,” the statement says, noting that fans with tickets to the affected shows should contact the venues for further information. “We’re so appreciative of his loyal fans and friends all over the world.”

Per the statement, Prine will return to touring beginning with a show at MerleFest, in Wilkesboro, N.C., on April 26. A 2020 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Prine also canceled some Summer 2019 tour dates to undergo surgery to prevent a stroke.

Prine, a lauded artist in the folk and Americana worlds since the 1970s, has faced his share of health issues during his time in the spotlight. In 1998, he was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in his neck and, following surgery and radiation therapy, needed speech therapy to be able to perform again, though his voice was permanently changed. He also battled lung cancer in 2013, going through another round of surgery and physical therapy to recuperate.

John Prine, Canceled UK / Hawaii / Australia 2020 Tour Dates:

Feb. 20 -- Nijmegen, the Netherlands @ Doormroosje

Feb. 22 -- Manchester, England @ Bridgewater Hall

Feb. 23 -- Edinburg, Scotland @ Usher Hall

March 25 -- Honolulu, Hawaii @ Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

March 27 -- Kahului, Hawaii @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center

April 14 -- St. Kilda, Victoria, Australia @ Palais Theatre

April 16 -- Torrensville, South Australia, Australia @ Thebarton Theatre

April 17 -- Sydney, New South Wales, Australia @ State Theatre