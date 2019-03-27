The Boot News Roundup: John Berry Medical Fundraiser Announced + More

Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

On April 23, Nashville's City Winery will host We All Come Together, a benefit for Grammy winner John Berry, who was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. According to a press release, Berry is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments for his cancer, which was discovered in January. Upwards of 20 artists will perform at the benefit, including Exile, Tracy Lawrence and Trace Adkins. Funds from the event, set for 7PM, will be split between Berry and the Music Health Alliance, which helps music industry members with medical expenses.

Tyler Childers and Brandi Carlile will headline the first-ever Railbird Festival in Lexington, Ky. Set for Aug. 10-11 at the Grounds at Keeneland, the two-day fest will also feature performances from Old Crow Medicine Show, Mavis Staples, Ruston Kelly, Lucinda Williams, I'm With Her, Yola and more artists. Tickets for the festival go on sale on March 28 at 10AM ET.

Brad Paisley, Ryan Hurd, Dean Dillon and more country songwriters are set to perform at the 24th annual Key West Songwriters Festival. Held in sunny Key West, Fla., and scheduled for May 8-12, the festival will feature a free concert from Paisley and Hurd on Saturday night (May 11) and a Sunset Pier performance from Hardy, as well as intimate shows from more than 150 songwriters.

Morgan Evans is headed to Europe this fall! The Australian-born artist is set to headline six shows in the United Kingdom and beyond, beginning in Dublin, Ireland, on Sept. 3. He'll perform in Glasgow, Scotland; Liverpool, England; London, England; and Lutterworth, England, before concluding in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 9. Tickets for the shows go on sale via Evans' website on March 29.

Also headed across the pond in 2019 is country duo Thompson Square, who will embark on their first-ever European tour in September. The trek kicks off on Sept. 2 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and will make stops in Berlin, Germany; Dublin, Ireland; Glasgow, Scotland; and Manchester, England, before concluding at London's Bush Hall on Sept. 12.