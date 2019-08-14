John Berry Declared Cancer-Free

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Berry received excellent news on Tuesday (Aug. 13): He's officially cancer-free!

Berry was diagnosed with throat cancer in early 2019, after twice being treated for a tonsil infection at the end of 2018. When the antibiotics and steroids didn't work, the singer sought further treatment in January, and a CAT scan revealed a mass that appeared to be a tumor in one of his tonsils.

Berry underwent surgery to have his tonsils removed on Jan. 10, and a portion of his soft palate was also removed during the procedure. Soon after, a biopsy report confirmed that the mass on both tonsils was malignant. However, there was good news: Berry's course of treatment was short, and had a more-than 90 percent cure rate.

"Today was a GREAT DAY! Thank you all for the continued prayers," Berry wrote on Instagram when sharing his cancer-free diagnosis with fans. When he was first diagnosed with cancer, Berry said he was facing the disease with the support of his wife Robin, his fanbase and his faith. As inspiration, the couple adopted the message of Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

Berry has a number of tour dates on his calendar in the coming weeks and months. Visit his website for details.