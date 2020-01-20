Country music legend and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member John Anderson has revealed plans to release Years, a studio album produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and David “Fergie” Ferguson. Details of the album, out April 10 on Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound, accompanied the unveiling of its title track, written from the perspective of an aging artist with victories over unspecified health concerns.

“Don’t look back in sorrow / Just hope to see tomorrow,” sings Anderson in a song that grapples with mortality, much like the final recordings of David Bowie, Glen Campbell and others. Years, his collection of 10 brand-new songs, includes the Blake Shelton collaboration “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” as well as co-writes with talents ranging from young Easy Eye Sound signee Dee White to the famed Randy Travis hit-writer Paul Overstreet.

"We went in the studio, and I remember saying, ‘I'm going to do this like it might be my last,'" Anderson says in a press release. "It still could be, but now the chances of that are getting slimmer and slimmer every day. I’m doing better, so I’m not hardly thinking that way anymore."

In 2017, Anderson suffered "unforeseen and serious medical issues" that caused him to cancel an August festival appearance. Though the artist never specified what the issue was, he returned to the road later that month; however, it's clear that the incident had a profound effect on Anderson.

"There’s a few things that I came out of this whole deal better with. Part of it is my love for music and part of it is my appreciation for my family," Anderson shares. "But the biggest part is knowing that I might die here any minute, for who knows what reason, but I know that the good Lord already came down and touched me. There’s not a doubt in my mind."

Years allowed Auerbach to work closely with the singer behind “Swingin’,” “Black Sheep” and “Straight Tequila Night” -- an artist who’s a natural in the studio.

“I booked the session and here I’ve got a room full of musicians, and I really didn’t know if he was going to be able to hear in the headphones,” Auerbach says of Anderson in a press release. “But we got him behind the microphone, he started singing and it was pure magic.

"His voice is like caramel magic coming out of those speakers. John will sing it as many times as you want. He wants it to be great, but the thing is, once he starts singing, it’s almost right there, right from the first lick," Auerbach continues. "I feel incredibly lucky that I even had to the opportunity to make a record with John Anderson, let alone have all this meaning to it.”

John Anderson, Years Track List:

1. "I’m Still Hangin’ On" (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Paul Overstreet)

2. "Celebrate" (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach)

3. "Years" (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin, David Ferguson)

4. "Tuesday I’ll Be Gone" (feat. Blake Shelton) (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, David Ferguson)

5. "What’s a Man Got to Do" (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Dee White, David Ferguson)

6. "Wild and Free" (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Joe Allen)

7. "Slow Down" (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Bobby Wood)

8. "All We’re Really Looking For" (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, Larry Cordle)

9. "Chasing Down a Dream" (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach, David Ferguson)

10. "You’re Nearly Nothing" (John Anderson, Dan Auerbach)