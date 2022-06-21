Jimmie Allen + Lindsay Ell Throw a Dance Party in Their Pop-Flavored &#8216;Tequila Talking&#8217; Video [Watch]

Jimmie Allen + Lindsay Ell Throw a Dance Party in Their Pop-Flavored ‘Tequila Talking’ Video [Watch]

Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell throw a two-person dance party in the high-energy music video for "Tequila Talking," their collaboration from Allen's Bettie James Gold Edition project, which also features musical artist Teamwork.

The clip starts with Ell in a dark hallway, picking up a ringing payphone and saying, "Hello?" Soon, the song launches into pulsing, pop-informed dance party fun: The two trade verses on the song, coming together for the song's anthemic chorus: "Please ignore me / It's just tequila talking," they sing.

The Allen-led collab follows a pair of exes, who think twice about whether or not their breakup was the right call every time they start to drink. "Your picture's still on my phone / I'm mixing pain with Patrón / I wonder if I should call..." Allen croons in the second verse.

Turbo-charged emotions and drink-the-pain-away party vibes are at the center of the song, and the two singers pair the subject matter of "Tequila Talkin'" with a steamy, tropical visual treatment. In between shots of their lowlit dance party, the video shows black-and-white footage of Ell in a slinky dress and singing the song from a room decorated with a retro wall hanging and a plant in the background.

Meanwhile, both she and Allen are wearing their best party outfits, with Ell donning a sparkly black blazer and leopard print guitar strap, and Allen rocking his signature wide-brimmed cowboy hat, studded button-down shirt and shades.

"Tequila Talkin'" comes off the track list of Allen's Bettie James Gold Edition, which he released in 2021. The album is a collaborations project, also featuring team-ups with Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton, Charley Pride, Tim McGraw and more.

