Jimmie Allen won't be booked for any jobs for the foreseeable future. United Talent Agency (UTA) has suspended the singer after a lawsuit was filed accusing him of assault and sexual abuse.

The move follows a suspension by his record label and removal from next month's CMA Fest in Nashville. Allen had stayed remarkably busy over the last several years with projects in television, reality television, management, several genres of music and even professional bowling.

Related: Jimmie Allen Accused of Rape, Sued for Sexual Battery, Assault + More

Variety shared a statement from a UTA spokesperson:

We have suspended our representation of Jimmie Allen due to the recent allegations against him, which we take seriously.

Responding to Variety's initial investigation, Allen admitted to having a sexual relationship with the woman identified as Jane Doe, but said it was consensual. Among the woman's claims is that Allen groped her, subjected her to unwanted pornography and forced her to have sex with him. It's a civil suit, and she's seeking a jury trial with unspecified damages.

The plaintiff is a 25-year-old female who served as his day-to-day manager for nearly two years. She says the abuse began shortly after she was hired in April 2021 and continued until she revealed all the details to Allen's manager, Ash Bowers. Bowers and Wide Open Music are also named in the suit.

Wide Open Music dropped Allen after hearing Jane Doe's testimony, and he signed with the Familie a short time late. Several outlets — including Billboard — report that they have also suspended him.