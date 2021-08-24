Jenny Tolman will be marrying her fiancé, producer Dave Brainard, this winter, and her search for the perfect wedding gown took her from Nashville to New York City. The rising country singer will appear in a new episode of Say Yes to the Dress, premiering on Saturday (Aug. 28), and she's giving The Boot's readers a sneak peek.

In the newly released clip, Tolman explains that she and her mom have been watching Say Yes to the Dress — a TLC show that's been on air since 2007, in which brides-to-be work with the staff at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan to find their dream wedding dresses — since she was a little girl. "I've just imagined having this moment my entire life," Tolman says.

Tolman's mother and sister accompanied her to New York for her appointment at Kleinfeld. She worked with stylist Lisa Fuhrman, instructing Fuhrman that she "want[s] to feel like a snowflake — like a womanly snowflake" on her wedding day; she also needs to find a dress that will hide her white snowboots, which will keep her feet warm during the outdoor ceremony.

During her first minutes with Fuhrman, Tolman notes that her outfits "always" involve both fringe and rhinestones, so though there's no further hints in the clip, it's possible that her chosen wedding dress will also incorporate both.

Tolman also suggests that she'll do a little singing when she finds the wedding dress of her dreams: "When I know it's the dress, that is when the guitar will come out," she says in the video above. The clip doesn't show her toting an instrument with her to Kleinfeld, so readers will have to tune in to see how her appointment plays out. Tolman's Say Yes to the Dress episode will premiere at 7PM CT.

Tolman and Brainard got engaged on Oct. 28, 2020, at Jenny Lake in Jackson Hole, Wyo. They'll be going back to Jackson Hole for their wedding, too, which People reports will take place in March of 2022.

As Tolman notes on SYTTD, snowy moments have played a major role in their relationship: She and Brainard first confessed their love to each other the night a major snowstorm hit Nashville. The two have been together for about five and a half years, after connecting while songwriting and recording demos together.

"We were driving, and he was like, 'Please know that this was never my intention, and I don't know how this happened, but I think I am in love with you,'" Tolman recalls of that snowy night. There's a two-decade age gap between the pair, but, Tolman continues, "I said, 'I'm in love with you,' and we went back to his apartment, and from that night on, I stayed with him and I never left. We have been together ever since."

Tolman released her debut album, There Goes the Neighborhood, in 2019. She's currently working on new music.