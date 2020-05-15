Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s ‘Reunions': 5 Deeply Personal Tracks

Jason Isbell does many things well: He's an ace guitarist and supremely talented songwriter, and he's been rewarded for his work in recent years with critical acclaim, No. 1 albums and Grammy Awards. Beyond his music, Isbell has gained a reputation as a sage, yet snarky, Twitter user -- but he is truly at his best when he's getting personal.

Isbell has a knack for not only writing self-reflections that also turn the mirror outward, but also vivid story songs that include true-life details yet feel universal. On Reunions, his seventh solo album, "What've I Done to Help" falls into the former category, while "Running With Our Eyes Closed" is the latter -- but those are only two of 10 tracks, and which category they fall into is sometimes blurry.

Ahead of the release of Reunions, out Friday (May 15), Isbell admitted that the pressure he felt to live up to fans' and critics' seemingly sky-high expectations put a strain on his marriage -- to musician Amanda Shires, who is part of his band, the 400 Unit, in addition to her work as a solo artist and member of the Highwomen -- and brought out pieces of his personality that made both him and her less than pleased with him. Songs such as "Overseas" and "Running With Our Eyes Closed," among others, present that fallibility.

“There are a lot of ghosts on this album. Sometimes the songs are about the ghosts of people who aren’t around anymore, but they’re also about who I used to be, the ghost of myself," Isbell says of the record. "I found myself writing songs that I wanted to write 15 years ago, but in those days, I hadn’t written enough songs to know how to do it yet. Just now have I been able to pull it off to my own satisfaction. In that sense it’s a reunion with the me I was back then."

In addition to Shires, the 400 Unit are Derry deBorja, Chad Gamble, Jimbo Hart and Sadler Vaden; David Crosby and Rival Sons' member Jay Buchanan also assisted with Reunions, which was produced by Dave Cobb. Keep reading to hear five of its most personal (sometimes subtly so) tracks.