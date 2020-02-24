Jason Aldean had a big surprise in store for fans who attended his Knoxville, Tenn., We Back Tour stop on Saturday night (Feb. 22): He brought fellow country superstar Kane Brown to the stage to join him for "Dirt Road Anthem." Press play above to watch.

Brown hopped onstage just in time for the rap section of Aldean's 2010 hit. Brown hugged Aldean as he launched into the verse, before making his way around the stage to greet fans in the front row.

The Saturday night team-up marked something of a reunion for the two country stars, who hit the road together most recently in 2019, for Aldean's Ride All Night Tour, along with Carly Pearce. When Brown joined the lineup, Aldean commented that even though their two styles of country music aren't exactly the same, the younger star had come to be a close friend.

"Kane was out with us a couple years ago, and I just kinda hit it off with him. He's like my little brother, almost," Aldean noted. "When I go on tour, I wanna be out there with guys that I like hanging out with, you know? And it doesn't hurt that Kane's on fire right now. He's as hot as it gets."

The pair also bonded over having young children at home, and in fact, it seems that Brown's outing to Knoxville was a family affair. Per Country Now, Aldean's wife Brittany shared a picture of Brown's 4-month-old daughter, Kingsley, who joined her country star dad in Knoxville so that he could make the surprise appearance.

The Knoxville duet comes on the heels of a European jaunt for Brown, who kicked off his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour earlier in February with some overseas stops. He'll embark on the U.S. run of that tour on March 1, with help from supporting acts Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane.