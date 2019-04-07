Jason Aldean Joins Florida Georgia Line for ‘Can’t Hide Red’ at 2019 ACM Awards

Florida Georgia Line, up for three awards tonight, and Jason Aldean, nominated for two, teamed up at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 7). Together, Aldean, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley shared their new collaboration, "Can't Hide Red."

As the first performance of the night, the three singers heated things up with the live debut of their new redneck anthem. They took the stage to loud applause, Hubbard donning a red, white and blue suit. The performance was swift and to the point, each artist singing their verse cleanly. Their act warmed up the audience for host Reba McEntire to take the stage and begin the show.

FGL and Aldean's ACM Awards performance of "Can't Hide Red" -- which Kelley and Hubbard co-wrote with Rob Hatch, James McNair, Ben Stennis -- was the song's live debut. At a press event in early February, Aldean said that he hoped they'd get the opportunity to perform the collaboration live at some point, and that recording it was a great chance to work with his buddies.

"It was fun, and I’m hoping we get a chance to, at some point, perform together on a show or something down the line somewhere," Aldean said at the time. "The song is just a fun, uptempo thing that -- I don’t know, I think people will dig it. I don’t know if it’s gonna be a single or what their plan for it is, but I hope it is, 'cause I think it’s pretty cool."

"Can't Hide Red" appears on Florida Georgia Line's new album Can't Say I Ain't Country, released in mid-February.

See All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 ACM Awards!