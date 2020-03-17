Need Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Jason Aldean Has an Idea

Stores are selling out of toilet paper faster than they can stock it in light of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its associated shutdowns -- but Jason Aldean has found a solution (or at least a way to bring humor to the situation).

Aldean recently posted on Instagram a photo of a CVS receipt looped around an empty toilet paper roll. "This is what it’s come to at my house since y’all bought up all the toilet paper," the singer writes below the picture. The pharmacy store chain is notorious for handing out unnecessarily long receipts, which are often the focus of memes even when there isn't a toilet paper shortage.

Aldean's post was met with appreciation, with fans and fellow artists applauding him for bringing some lighthearted energy to a stressful time. Lady Antebellum member Charles Kelley responded, "I’m cutting up old T-shirts I can’t fit in anymore as we speak." Cole Swindell didn't offer his own ways to take care of business, but he did sprinkle in some "I'm laughing so hard I'm crying" emojis.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 167,000 cases of the disease and 6,440 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 15. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 3,487 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 68 deaths as of March 16.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. On Sunday, the Academy of Country Music announced the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards.